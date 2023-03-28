Matthew Broderick & Laura Benanti Set For Weeklong ‘Love Letters’ Off Broadway

Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti will star in an Off Broadway production of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters for a (very) limited run: The production at the Irish Repertory Theatre will run from May 30 to June 4 for eight performances.

The Gurney play will be the second of two parts of Irish Rep’s The Letters Series, which will kick off with Jerome Kilty & George Bernard Shaw’s Dear Liar starring Melissa Errico and David Staller. That play will start its eight-performance run on April 25 and conclude April 30.

Both productions will be performed on the Irish Rep’s 148-seat Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.

Melissa Errico, David Staller (Courtesy Production)

Love Letters will be directed by Irish Rep producing director Ciarán O’Reilly, and Dear Liar will be directed by the company’s artistic director Charlotte Moore.

Adapted from the correspondence between George Bernard Shaw and actress Mrs. Patrick Campbell, Dear Liar will feature Staller (Cabaret, Evita) as Shaw and the Tony Award-nominated Errico (Amour)as Campbell.

Broderick last appeared on the New York stage in the hit 2020 Broadway revival of Plaza Suite, co-starring wife Sarah Jessica Parker. Benanti, a Tony winner for Gypsy, was last on Broadway in 2018’s My Fair Lady.

A Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, Love Letters is comprised of letters exchanged between two friends over a lifetime, from childhood through marriages and the ups and downs of adulthood.