‘Matlock’: Skye P. Marshall Joins Kathy Bates In CBS Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Skye P. Marshall has been tapped as a lead opposite Kathy Bates in CBS’ drama pilot Matlock, a new take on the classic legal TV drama starring Andy Griffith, which comes from Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In Matlock, written by Urman and to be directed by Kat Coiro, after achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.

Marshall will play Olympia. A formidable attorney with a thirst for justice, Olympia is a key rainmaker at New York’s most prestigious law firm. Juggling work and life, she remains laser-focused and not the easiest to impress, which is apparent when she is tasked to oversee a third junior associate.

Bates executive produces alongside Sutton Street’s Urman and Joanna Klein, Coiro, as well as Cloud Nine’s Olsen and John Will.

Matlock reunites Marshall with CBS, CBS Studios, Snyder-Urman and Klein. Last season, she starred opposite Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs in the CBS/CBS Studios medical drama Good Sam, created by Katie Wech and executive produced by Snyder-Urman and Klein.

Marshall is coming off the Sundance premiere of Qasim Basir’s To Live & Die and Live, in which she plays the female lead opposite Amin Joseph and Omari Hardwick. She will next be seen in the darkly comedic Indie thriller Coup! opposite Peter Sarsgaard and Billy Magnussen, and the Indie Daft State opposite Christopher Backus. Marshall, whose recent TV credits include a recurring role on the freshman CBS drama series East New York, is repped by Affirmative Entertainment and Meyer & Downs.