‘Matlock’: Jason Ritter Joins Cast Of CBS Reboot Pilot

Jason Ritter is set as a lead opposite Kathy Bates in CBS’ drama pilot Matlock, a new take on the classic legal TV drama that starred Andy Griffith. The new show comes from Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen. Ritter rounds out the series regular cast for the pilot. In addition to Bates and Marshall, he joins previously announced Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In Matlock, written by Urman and to be directed by Kat Coiro, after achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.

Ritter will play Julian. As the son of the head of the firm, Julian was born with a silver spoon in his mouth- but he’s not to be underestimated. Diligent and persistent with a lot to prove, he’s at odds with prioritizing his family and balancing his career. He always considers the good of the firm, even if it pushes the boundaries between his work and personal life.

Bates executive produces alongside Sutton Street’s Urman and Joanna Klein, Coiro, as well as Cloud Nine’s Olsen and John Will.

Ritter will next star in Howard Gordon’s Fox anthology series, Accused, well as guest star in Yellowjackets on Showtime. He can most recently be seen in Netflix’s Raising Dion and Candy on Hulu, and he’ll next be heard voicing the lead role of Jonathan Fall in Netflix’s animated series Captain Fall. Ritter is repped by CAA and The Burstein Company.