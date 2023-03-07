‘Matlock’: David Del Rio & Leah Lewis Join Kathy Bates & Skye P. Marshall In CBS Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Baker and the Beauty alum David Del Rio and Leah Lewis (The Half Of It) have been cast as series regulars opposite Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall in CBS’ drama pilot Matlock, a new take on the classic legal TV drama starring Andy Griffith, which comes from Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In Matlock, written by Urman and to be directed by Kat Coiro, after achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.

Del Rio plays Billy, a charismatic young associate a few years out of law school and assigned to work on one of the firm’s biggest cases. He helps Matty navigate her new work environment as he seemingly knows more than he should.

Lewis plays Sarah, a Junior Associate eager to get ahead and not worried about being liked. Sarah is all ambition, determined to be seen for her smarts and willing to do anything to move up a peg at the firm. She is not pleased when she’s forced to work alongside Matty, lowering her position at the company even further.

Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall Getty/Jarelle Lee

Bates executive produces alongside Sutton Street’s Urman and Joanna Klein, Coiro, as well as Cloud Nine’s Olsen and John Will.

Marshall plays Olympia, a formidable attorney.

Del Rio can be seen as a lead in the Hulu Original series, Maggie, opposite Rebecca Rittenhouse. His most recent credits include starring as Mateo in ABC’s Baker and the Beauty. He also replaced Lin-Manuel Miranda in his Tony winning role on Broadway as Sonny in In the Heights, and teamed up with Miranda to star in the Emmy nominated Grease: Live on Fox. Del Rio is repped by Atlas Artists and APA.

Lewis, a graduate of the 2018 CBS Diversity Showcase, is known for her breakout performance in the Netflix feature film, The Half Of It. Written and directed by Alice Wu, the film launched globally on Netflix after winning the Founders Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival. Lewis also stars in Pixar’s upcoming animated feature, Elemental and she also voices the role of Rav in the upcoming Paramount animated feature film The Tiger’s Apprentice, set for release in 2024. Lewis recently wrapped the fourth and final season of the CW’s Nancy Drew. Lewis is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Play Management, Strong Management and Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman, Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman.