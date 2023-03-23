Mary J. Blige Books Two More Lifetime Original Movies Inspired By Her Music

EXCLUSIVE: Mary J. Blige is back at Lifetime to executive produce two new original movies inspired by her biggest hits — Mary J. Blige’s Real Love and Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman. The flicks will premiere on back-to-back Saturdays, beginning June 10 at 8 p.m.

The movies are headlined by Ajiona Alexus (Empire, 13 Reasons Why) and Da’Vinchi (BMF, Grown-ish) with Princess Davis, Austin Anozie, Shiraine Haas and Garfield Wilson rounding out the casts.

Mary J. Blige’s Real Love follows 18-year-old Kendra (Alexus) as she sets off on her own for the first time at an HBCU in North Carolina. Attending on a scholarship, Kendra is determined to focus on school while balancing work study and keeping things professional with Ben (Da’Vinchi), her photo class partner. Despite disapproving parents, financial hardship, and even an unexpected pregnancy, Kendra and Ben find themselves falling hard for each other and ultimately learning the meaning of “real love.”



The story of Kendra and Ben continues in Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman, which jumps ahead more than 15 years. Now a successful photographer, Kendra finds herself in a failing marriage and must reckon with the decisions she made for the life she thought she wanted. When Ben unexpectedly comes back into her life, she is forced to a crisis point and must find the strength to take control of her life and accept the love Ben may be offering again.



In support of the content, Lifetime has partnered with Take Back The Night Foundation, an international event and non-profit organization with the mission ending all forms of sexual violence.



Helming both movies as executive producers are John Davis and Jordan Davis of Davis Entertainment. Jordan Davis recently produced Lifetime’s Love You to Death, inspired by the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. He is also a producer on Netflix’s upcoming science-fiction/fantasy film The Uglies, starring Joey King and Laverne Cox.

John Davis’ credits include Jungle Cruise, Predator, Grumpy Old Men, Waterworld and most recently Prey.