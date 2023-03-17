Mary Beth Barone To Exec Produce & Star In Indie Erotic Thriller ‘Good Girl’

EXCLUSIVE: Rising comedian, writer and actor Mary Beth Barone is set to exec produce and star in Good Girl, an indie erotic thriller to be directed by Lauren Garroni, in her feature debut.

The feature scheduled to launch production in April watches as an enterprising Sugar Baby, offered ten grand to move in with her Sugar Daddy, comes to discover the dark secrets trapped within his home. Pic is described as part biting dark comedy, part erotic thriller — but above all, a story about sex work through a feminist and queer lens.

Bree Essirig and Garroni penned the script, with Kelly Parker’s Mary Ellen Moffat to produce. Additional exec producers will include Garroni, Essrig, Simon Brook and Brook Productions.

The New York-based Barone landed her feature script You’re My Best Friend on the 2022 edition of The Black List and is currently developing a half-hour comedy series titled Dicks with Jax Media and Fox. She has appeared on That Damn Michael Che for HBO Max, Punk’d for MTV, and various comedy specials for Comedy Central, and is also the creator and host of Drag His Ass: A F*ckboy Treatment Program, which can be seen regularly live in New York, Los Angeles, and at London’s Soho Theatre. Barone has headlined sold out shows at New York Comedy Fest, Netflix Comedy Festival and Edinburgh Fringe, and made her late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2021.

Garroni is an L.A.-based writer, director and producer who in 2016 co-created the viral Instagram sensation, Every Outfit on Sex and the City. Dubbed “fashion’s favorite Instagram” by Vogue, the account has over 745K followers and has been featured in dozens of publications including The New York Times, Dazed and Glamour. Garroni has also directed a YouTube web series titled Lonely Woman, as well as a a campaign commercial for Cynthia Nixon featuring John Early. Her most recent short film, Dick Sisters, played to rave reviews at the Frameline and New Fest film festivals.

Essrig is a writer, actor, host and sex worker best known for her sketch comedy work on YouTube who has starred in thousands of videos on many popular channels (Break, Funny or Die, PhillyD, The Young Turks, Machinima), and in music videos for artists like Circa Survive, Bad Royale and Have Mercy. She’s also served as a host for Discovery Digital’s daily comedy news & pop culture show, SourceFed, as well as Twitter’s first ever daily live show, What’s Happening.

Barone is represented by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Garroni by Brillstein and A3 Artists Agency; and Essrig by Paraluman Media and attorney Matt Saverco.