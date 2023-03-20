Marti Noxon Inks First-Look Deal With eOne For Television & New Media

EXCLUSIVE: Sharp Objects developer/executive producer Marti Noxon is reuniting with eOne, the indie studio behind the Emmy-nominated HBO drama, with a two-year exclusive first-look deal for television and new media.

Under the pact, Noxon will write and serve as showrunner on projects, which she will be producing through her production company Tiny Pyro, with producing partner and company president Maria Grasso.

“Building upon our previous partnership with Marti, whose talent and passion spans across multiple genres, is an incredible moment for us, and we look forward to all the exciting things to come,” said Pancho Mansfield, President of Global Scripted TV at Entertainment One.

Jacqueline Sacerio — eOne’s Co-Head, Development, Scripted TV, US — will oversee the day-to-day activities of Tiny Pyro as part of her overall management of eOne Television’s first-look and overall deals

“Marti is one of the most prolific writers working in television today, and her track record of creating compelling characters speaks for itself,” Sacerio said. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with her again to tell stories that will continue to push boundaries and captivate audiences.”

It’s currently business as usual at eOne Television, which, along with the company’s film unit, are in the process of being sold by Hasbro.

Noxon has produced hundreds of hours of television, including the acclaimed first season of Lifetime’s UnReal, starring Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby; Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce for Bravo; as well as Sharp Objects, which she adapted from the novel by Gillian Flynn.

“From my experience working with eOne on Sharp Objects, I knew I’d love to be in business with them,” said Noxon. “As a goofball with (not so hidden) dark places and a love of all genres, I know we’ll be able to make memorable TV together. Maria and I are hitting the ground running with a lot of exciting projects — so it’s game on.”

On the film side, Noxon wrote the cult favorite feature Fright Night, starring Colin Farrell and David Tennant, and wrote and directed the dramatic feature To the Bone, which premiered at Sundance and sold to Netflix. She has produced two feature documentaries, including Split at the Root, which premiered at SXSW and launches this month on Netflix. Noxon is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson Teller.