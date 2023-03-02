Former CW CEO Mark Pedowitz Signs With CAA As He Returns To Producing

Mark Pedowitz, former Chairman and CEO of the CW, and his production company Pine Street Entertainment have signed with CAA for representation. The move comes as Pedowitz contemplates his future as a producer after exiting the CW in October, following Nexstar’s acquisition of the broadcast network.

Pedowitz originally launched Pine Street Entertainment in 2010, following his exit from Disney after 19 years — including a stint as President of ABC Studios — with a first-look deal at Warner Bros. TV. The next year, he returned to the executive ranks when he was recruited to run the CW but his brief first tenure as a producer resulted in a couple of pilots and one series, David E. Kelley’s CBS comedy The Crazy Ones starring Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Related Story Brendan Fraser Signs With CAA

When Pedowitz left the CW, there was expectation originally that he would sign a producing deal with Warner Bros. TV or CBS Studios, the two studios he worked closely with at the CW as they were the network’s co-owners (through their parent companies) and suppliers of scripted programming. He is now believed to be weighing his options, and signing with a talent agency would help with that process.

During Pedowitz’s 11-year tenure at the CW, he successfully rebuilt the network, broadened its audience, doubled the amount of original programming offered, expanded the network’s primetime schedule to seven nights a week, set The CW’s digital and social strategy, and championed inclusion and representation both in front of and behind the camera. Some of the popular series he shepherded include an expansive DC universe he launched with Arrow and The Flash; The Vampire Diaries and All American franchises, the acclaimed Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Riverdale as well as veteran Supernatural, which he championed.

As President of ABC Studios, Pedowitz oversaw such shows as Lost, Grey’s Anatomy Criminal Minds, Ghost Whisperer and Desperate Housewives. He continues to be represented by Abel Lezcano of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein, Lezcano, Bobb & Dang.