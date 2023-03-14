Mark Ballas Retires From ‘Dancing With The Stars’ After 20 Seasons: “This Is Going To Be My Last Dance”

Three-time Mirrorball trophy winner Mark Ballas told a Las Vegas audience at the final stop for the Dancing with the Stars Live 2023 tour last night that his time with the show has come to an end.

“I’ve done 20 seasons now,” the 36-year-old said as he stood onstage with partner Charli D’Amelio. “I started this journey when I was 21, 22 and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans — you guys are the best fans.”

Ballas is going out on top, having won the show’s 31st season last year with D’Amelio.

“My mom is here tonight. My dad is here tonight. My wife is here tonight. My wife’s mom and dad are here tonight,” he continued. “I just want to finish by saying, this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance.”

A chorus of shocked cries erupted from the crowd and this point, but Ballas soldiered on.

“I had the best time ever this season. And this dance is a great way to finish it off,” he said, before offering fans some hope.

“I’m not saying this is the end,” he said. “I’m just saying this is the last time I’ll be dancing with a partner.”