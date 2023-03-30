Berlinale Co-Head Mariette Rissenbeek To Step Down After 2024 Edition

Berlinale co-head Mariette Rissenbeek has decided to step down as managing director after the 2024 edition of the festival.

Germany’s Ministry for Culture and Media announced her decision on Thursday, after a meeting of the supervisory board of federal cultural events in Berlin (KBB).

The ministry said the board had noted with “regret and respect” that Rissenbeck had informed them of her decision not to stay on after the 2024 edition.

“The Supervisory Board thanked Ms. Rissenbeek for the work she had done and recognized her achievements,” read a statement.

Related Story Cinema Guild Takes North America For Berlinale Encounters Winner 'Here'; Rediance Unveils Asian Deals

“According to the supervisory board, she successfully managed the Berlinale with the greatest personal commitment and, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, saving it from serious damage.”

Rissenbeek was announced as co-head of the Berlinale in 2018, in the role of managing director, alongside Carlo Chatrian in the role of artistic director and took up the post in June 2019.

Rissenbeek and Chatrian found themselves navigating the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with that edition being the last major festival with a full-blown market and attendance to take place that year.

The pair then managed an online edition in 2021, and a hybrid edition in 2022, in which a scaled-down physical festival took place but the market was held online.

Chatrian is expected to stay on after 2024.

In a statement released by the Berlinale, Rissenbeek said it had been a pleasure to see the festival “shine in its full glory” in February and explained the reasoning behind her decision to step down.

“When I accepted my contract in 2019, I knew that it ended after I reached retirement age. I didn’t expect a continuation of the contract, but I also didn’t want to rule it out,” she said. “After the successful completion of the festival in February, I began to focus on the decision in earnest and to share my considerations with Carlo.”

“I will now be settling into the planning of the 2024 Berlinale with passion and energy, and I’m looking forward to another brilliant, interesting and successful festival edition, after which I will bid it farewell. After 2024, I wish to spend more time on tasks at foundations and NGOs. This decision wasn’t easy, I’ve grown very fond of the team and the festival.”