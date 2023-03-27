Marco Tombolini Becomes Sole Fremantle Italy CEO As Gabriele Immirzi Moves To The Apartment

Marco Tombolini is now sole CEO of Fremantle Italy after Gabriele Immirzi moved to Lorenzo Mielio’s drama house The Apartment Pictures.

Immirzi’s move keeps him in the Fremantle family, as the Young Pope company owns We Are Who We Are maker The Apartment. Immirzi will be Co-CEO, alongside founder Mieli.

The new structure at Fremantle’s Italian arm means Tombolini will take over all areas and functions of the company, with senior management now reporting directly into him.

Tombolini and Immirzi had been Co-CEOs since May last year.

Andrea Scrosati, Group COO and CEO Continental Europe, Fremantle, said: “I have known Marco for many years and have always admired his remarkable talent, vision and ability to work in a team. I am sure that thanks to his leadership and the support he will receive from Jaime Ondarza as CEO Southern Europe, Fremantle Italy will continue to grow.”

Tombolini joined Fremantle Italy in 2018 as the director of its Wavy division and then become Chief Strategy Officer. Before Fremantle, he held roles such as CCO of Endemol Italy, and Managing Director of Sony Spain, Toro Media and Talpa Italia.

Immirzi held several roles as Fremantle Italy, including a long run as COO. Further back he was COO of Rome-based indie Wilder, which he co-created with Mieli and Elena Recchia. Wilder sold to Fox back in 2007.