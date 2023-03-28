‘Man On Fire’ TV Series Adaptation Ordered By Netflix

Netflix has ordered Man on Fire, a drama series adaptation based on A.J. Quinnell’s Man on Fire and The Perfect Kill, the first two books in Quinnell’s five-book series. The project hails from writer/executive producer Kyle Killen (Fear Street: Part One – 1994, Halo), New Regency Productions, producer of Tony Scott’s classic 2004 film starring Denzel Washington, and Chernin Entertainment.

Written and executive produced by Killen, the eight-episode series tells the story of John Creasy, the role played by Washington in the 2004 film and by Scott Glenn in a 1987 Italian feature, a broken ex-mercenary on a mission to avenge the death of his only friend, while protecting his fallen comrade’s daughter from the forces that destroyed her family.

Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive produce for New Regency Productions, which controls the rights to the IP and financed the 2004 film. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Bill McGoldrick, and Juan Alfonso executive produce for Chernin Entertainment under their Netflix deal. Killen and Scott Pennington executive produce for Chapter 11.

Quinnell’s Man on Fire was first published in 1980 followed by four novels, 1992’s The Perfect Kill, 1993’s The Blue Ring, 1994’s Black Horn and 1996’s Message from Hell.