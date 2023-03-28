Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Leaves Franchise After More Than 20 Years

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Man On Fire’ TV Series Adaptation Ordered By Netflix

'Man on Fire' series Netflix
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington in 2004's 'Man on Fire' Everett Collection

Netflix has ordered Man on Fire, a drama series adaptation based on A.J. Quinnell’s Man on Fire and The Perfect Kill, the first two books in Quinnell’s five-book series. The project hails from writer/executive producer Kyle Killen (Fear Street: Part One – 1994, Halo), New Regency Productions, producer of Tony Scott’s classic 2004 film starring Denzel Washington, and Chernin Entertainment.

RELATED: 2023 Netflix Pilot & Series Orders

Written and executive produced by Killen, the eight-episode series tells the story of John Creasy, the role played by Washington in the 2004 film and by Scott Glenn in a 1987 Italian feature, a broken ex-mercenary on a mission to avenge the death of his only friend, while protecting his fallen comrade’s daughter from the forces that destroyed her family. 

Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive produce for New Regency Productions, which controls the rights to the IP and financed the 2004 film. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Bill McGoldrick, and Juan Alfonso executive produce for Chernin Entertainment under their Netflix deal. Killen and Scott Pennington executive produce for Chapter 11.

Quinnell’s Man on Fire was first published in 1980 followed by four novels, 1992’s The Perfect Kill, 1993’s The Blue Ring, 1994’s Black Horn and 1996’s Message from Hell.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad