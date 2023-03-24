Mahfouz Doss Dies: Former President Of Hollywood Foreign Press Association Was 97

Mahfouz Doss, an award-winning Egyptian journalist who was a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and nine-time board member, has died. No details on the cause, date of death, or location were provided.

“We are incredibly saddened at the passing of Mahfouz Doss,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA. “He was a true pioneer of the HFPA, having joined the association in 1959 when the ceremonies were held at the famous Cocoanut Grove Club at the Ambassador Hotel. His six decades of service saw the growth of the Golden Globes into an iconic global brand. We are forever grateful for his leadership, generosity of spirit, and his dedication as a journalist and colleague.”

Doss started his journalistic career in Egypt in the 1950’s at Al Ahram Financial, a monthly financial and business magazine published by the leading daily newspaper in the Middle East. After moving to the U.S. in 1959, he served as a Hollywood correspondent for the weekly Egyptian newspaper Watani, where his articles on the entertainment industry have been published for more than 60 years.

Born in Port Said, Egypt, on August 18, 1925, Doss’ interest in the entertainment industry started at a very young age. “As a teenager in Cairo, I used to go to the movies,” he was quoted as saying in a 2013 Association interview. “I was fascinated by actors. And I was fascinated by stories.”

Doss joined the HFPA in 1959 and served in a number of leadership roles, including terms as chairman of the board, VP, and president. Before working in Hollywood, he graduated from the University of Toulouse, France, with a degree in chemical engineering, as well as a masters in organic chemistry and applied chemistry.

During his career, Doss attended more than 3,000 industry press conferences and set visits. In 1974, he taught as a guest lecturer for engineering organizations around the world, starting in Japan and ending in Iceland. An avid photographer, Doss took more than 5,000 slides during his visits to a staggering 114 countries. Doss was fluent in Arabic, French and English.

He is survived by his wife, Juliette Doss, and his brother George Doss.