Noma Dumezweni, Gabby Beans & Sarunas J. Jackson Board Apple TV+ Series ‘Presumed Innocent’

'John Wick: Chapter 4' Hits Franchise Best $8.9M In Thursday Previews
Roku Promotes Originals Execs Lydia Antonini & Olivia LaRoche As Brian Tannenbaum’s Elevation Confirmed

Weird The Al Yankovic Story
Quinta Brunson and Daniel Radcliffe in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' The Roku Channel

EXCLUSIVE: Roku is promoting a number of execs in its originals team following a shakeup last week.

Brian Tannenbaum / Olivia LaRoche / Lydia Antonini (Roku)

Deadline revealed last week that Colin Davis, who was Roku’s Head of Scripted Originals, was moving to oversee comedy development at Sony Pictures Television with alternative chief Brian Tannenbaum taking over as Head of Roku Originals on an interim basis.

That move is now permanent, as we forecast, with Tannenbaum now reporting directly to David Eilenberg, who was recently promoted to VP, and Head of Content, Roku Media.

Elsewhere, Lydia Antonini, who was previously Head of Creative Affairs, becomes Head of Scripted Originals and non-scripted exec Olivia LaRoche has been promoted to Head of Alternative Originals.

Both Antonini and LaRoche now report to Tannenbaum.

Elsewhere, Roku’s Content Acquisition team will now report directly to Eilenberg, who reports to former Fox CEO Charlie Collier, who is now President, Roku Media. 

Jennifer Vaux has been named VP, Content Acquisition and Programming and will report to Eilenberg with Vicki Liao upped to Director of Content Acquisition, reporting to Vaux.

The free streamer is coming off the back of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe. The service, which has 70M active accounts in the U.S., is best known in the originals space for picking up the Quibi library, with shows such as Murder House Flip, but has picked up some interesting projects such as a reboot of The Great American Baking Show, a new season of Chad and a movie spinoff of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist as well as new unscripted originals such as Fight to Survive, hosted by American Ninja Warrior’s Akbar Gbajabiamila, Reptile Royalty, featuring the Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California, and UFO Cowboys.

