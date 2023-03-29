UTA Signs ‘Elvis’ Actor Luke Bracey

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed rising Australian actor Luke Bracey for representation in all areas.

Bracey most recently starred alongside Austin Butler and Tom Hanks in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, an acclaimed Warner Bros. drama on the life, relationships, work and legacy of the King of Rock and Roll. The actor played talent manager Jerry Schilling in the film, which proved to be one of the great success stories of 2022. Pic opened at #1 at the box office last June following its world premiere at Cannes and went on to gross over $288M worldwide, garnering eight Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, among many other accolades.

Bracey prior to Elvis starred opposite Emma Roberts in Netflix’s rom-com Holidate, which topped charts in its first month on the streamer in the fall of 2020. He also starred alongside Andrew Garfield and Vince Vaugh in Mel Gibson’s Academy Award-nominated WWII drama Hacksaw Ridge and appeared in Lionsgate’s 2015 remake of the classic action-thriller Point Break as Johnny Utah, taking on the role originated by Keanu Reeves.

Additional film credits for Bracey include Relativity Media adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ romance novel The Best of Me, opposite James Marsden and Michelle Monaghan, Fox’s Monte Carlo and Paramount’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

The actor additionally appeared opposite Reese Witherspoon in Hulu’s Emmy-nominated limited series Little Fires Everywhere and continues to be repped by Fourward and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.