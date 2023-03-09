‘Love & Hip Hop’ Producer Lashan Browning Secures Investment From Paramount

Lashan Browning and her Antoinette Media banner is going further into business with Paramount.

Browning, who produces seven series for MTV Entertainment Studios including three of the Love & Hip Hop franchise, has secured investment from Paramount in Antoinette Media. The company has provided a “substantial equity investment” but Browning retains a majority stake.

Antoinette Media, which she launched in 2020, produces Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Love & Hip Hop Miami, Love & Hip Hop Family Reunion, Couples Retreat, Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, Shaunie & Keion: Destination I Do, and Run it Back.

She also has scripted and unscripted projects in development.

In 2020, Browning was tapped by Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, to grow its content slate produced by BIPOC- and women-owned production companies. The deal gives her funding, production infrastructure, services, and staff.

The deal, which was signed at the end of last year, comes as Paramount is exploring the sale of a majority stake in one of its other diverse businesses, BET, which includes BET, its streaming service and VH1. Tyler Perry and Byron Allen are among those eyeing a move.

Before launching Antoinette Media, Browning was Principal of Nola Global Entertainment, which produced series including TLC’s Starter Wives Confidential. She also worked under Spike Lee on commercials for Nike and Levi’s. She was also Co-Principal of Red Moxie Productions, which produced Spike TV’s Ride with Funkmaster Flex.

Browning said, “This is an incredibly exciting time for producers, as both the quality and quantity of content continue to climb to new heights. Antoinette Media’s launch, along with Paramount’s valued backing, empower us to further build an already extensive body of work and move forward as industry leaders in the production of high-quality, commercial content across genres and formats.”

“Lashan Browning is a trailblazing powerhouse and seminal creator who is an integral part of our success at MTV Entertainment Studios,” added Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. “I am thrilled that we will continue to make culture-shifting content together – in scripted and unscripted – and elevate and invest in a creative hitmaker whose range and distinct storytelling voice will continue to enrich this industry.”

Browning is represented by Greenberg Traurig and WME.