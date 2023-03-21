‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King’ Extended Edition Back In Theaters To Mark 20th Anniversary

Fathom Events and Warner Bros are teaming to re-release the extended edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, bringing the blockbuster back to theaters in commemoration of its 20th anniversary.

Pic returns to U.S. screens on Thursday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. local time, hitting Canadian theaters at 7:00 p.m. local on Thursday, April 20.

Screenings will kick off with a special introduction from franchise star Elijah Wood, who will discuss the lasting impact of the universe first conjured by J.R.R. Tolkien in his epic ’50s fantasy novel, highlighting the rich worlds and beloved characters that keep viewers coming back for more. LOTR diehards will also enjoy exclusive coverage of a new Lord of the Rings tabletop game, as a celebrity panel embarks on their own adventure into Middle-Earth to raise support for the Extra Life For Kids fundraising program, in conjunction with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The final film in the iconic Lord of the Rings film series from Peter Jackson, The Return of the King watches as armies mass for a final battle that will decide the fate of the world, and powerful, ancient forces of Light and Dark compete to determine the outcome. While one member of the Fellowship of the Ring is revealed as the noble heir to the throne of the Kings of Men, the sole hope for triumph over evil lies with a brave hobbit, Frodo (Wood), who, accompanied only by his loyal friend Sam (Sean Astin) and the hideous, wretched Gollum (Andy Serkis), ventures deep into the very dark heart of Mordor on his seemingly impossible quest to destroy the Ring of Power.

Pic grossed over $1.1B upon its December 2003 release and went on to win 11 Academy awards, including Best Picture and Director, tying with Titanic and Ben-Hur for the most Oscars ever won by a single film.

Tickets for the 20th anniversary screenings of The Return Of The King’s extended cut can be purchased at Fathom Events at participating theater box offices, with a complete list of theater locations available via Fathom’s website.