Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jason Sudeikis And ‘Ted Lasso’ Cast Appearance At White House Briefing Nearly Derailed By A Reporter’s Interruptions

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Late-Winter Storm Has Los Angeles Bracing For Yet More Rain, 40 MPH Winds And Potential Flooding

Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The National Weather Service today issued a Flood Watch for most of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties from late tonight through Wednesday afternoon. The NWS warned that “extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.”

The waterlogged metropolis has already seen close to double its average annual rainfall, with the Department of Water and Power Headquarters in Downtown L.A. logging 31 inches of rain since October. The seasonal average there is 17 inches.

Forecasts put rainfall from the coming storm at 1-3 inches, with snow possible above 3500 feet and 2-5 feet of powder expected above 6,000 feet.

NWS

Heavy winds will accompany the storm, with the DWP warning of gusts between 40-60 mph. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” according to NWS. “Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.”

Thunder and lightning are possible on the back side of the system.

NWS

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad