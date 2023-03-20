Late-Winter Storm Has Los Angeles Bracing For Yet More Rain, 40 MPH Winds And Potential Flooding

The National Weather Service today issued a Flood Watch for most of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties from late tonight through Wednesday afternoon. The NWS warned that “extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.”

The waterlogged metropolis has already seen close to double its average annual rainfall, with the Department of Water and Power Headquarters in Downtown L.A. logging 31 inches of rain since October. The seasonal average there is 17 inches.

Forecasts put rainfall from the coming storm at 1-3 inches, with snow possible above 3500 feet and 2-5 feet of powder expected above 6,000 feet.

NWS

Heavy winds will accompany the storm, with the DWP warning of gusts between 40-60 mph. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” according to NWS. “Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.”

Thunder and lightning are possible on the back side of the system.