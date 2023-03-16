Skip to main content
Los Angeles School District Three-Day Strike Will Begin March 21 If Talks Fail, Service Employees Declare

Los Angeles Unified School District

Some 30,000 cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, special education assistants and other members of the Service Employees International Union Local 99 have targeted March 21 as the date a three-day strike may begin.

The strike would close the Los Angeles Unified School District schools, with the target date announced tonight at a rally in Grand Park.

SEIU has declared an impasse after talks with the school district, and said earlier it would cancel its existing contract. The union has roughly 30,000 workers, and the 30,000 strong United Teachers Los Angeles has said it will honor the SEIU picket lines in the event of a strike.

More negotiations are set for Friday. LAUSD claims it has offered a 5% wage
increase retroactive to July 2021, another 5% increase retroactive to July 2022,
and another 5% increase effective July 2023, along with a 4% bonus in 2022-23
and a 5% bonus in 2023-24.

SEIU is asking for a 30% wage increase across the board. It also claims rampant understaffing throughout the district.

City News Service contributed to this report.


