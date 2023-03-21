Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup Headlined By Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the headliners for Lollapalooza 2023, which is set for August 3-6 in Chicago’s Grant Park.

The Chili Peppers first headlined Lollapalooza in 1992, the mega-concert’s second year, when it was a touring event.

Tickets for this year’s concert weekend, which also features top-liners Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow x Together, go on sale beginning Thursday. Four-day tickets will run $365-$4350, with single-day tickets and the day-by-day lineup schedule still to be announced.

This year’s always eclectic lineup also includes Thirty Seconds to Mars, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jespen, Diplo, Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Tems, Portugal the Man, Sofi Tukker, Yung Gravy, Sabrina Carpenter, The Revivalists, Sylvan Esso, Suki Waterhouse and more. (See the full lineup below.)

In all, more than 170 bands will play across nine stages.

Hulu is in the middle of a deal to livestream select Lollapalooza performances exclusively to its SVOD subscribers; last year, it had two streams running. More details coming on that.