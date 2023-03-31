Logan Miller Joins ‘Barbarian’s Georgina Campbell In New Regency Horror-Thriller ‘Psycho Killer’

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
EXCLUSIVE: Logan Miller (Escape Room franchise) has signed on to star alongside Barbarian breakout Georgina Campbell in Psycho Killer, a new horror-thriller from New Regency, which is heading into production in early spring.

The film penned by Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en, Sleepy Hollow) reportedly follows Jane Thorne (Campbell), a police officer who makes it her mission to take down a serial killer referred to on the news as the ‘Satanic Slasher,’ following the murder of her state trooper husband. Miller will play Marvin, a goth-type nebbish who works for the mysterious Pendleton in his massive mansion.

Directing Psycho Killer is Gavin Polone, a 9x Emmy nominee best known for exec producing such hit series as Curb Your Enthusiasm and Gilmore Girls, who has also previously produced the Zombieland films, A Dog’s Purpose and its sequels, and more. New Regency will produce his new film along with Roy Lee, Walker, Miri Yoon and Matt Berenson, with Constantin Film co-financing.

Perhaps best known for roles in Cooper Raiff’s SXSW prize-winner Shithouse, as well as Sony’s horror pic Escape Room and the sequel Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, Miller has also previously been seen in features including the SXSW-premiering second-family comedy Being Frank with Jim Gaffigan and Anna Gunn, Greg Berlanti’s GLAAD Media Award winner Love, Simon and Ry Russo-Young’s Before I Fall for Open Road, as well as A Dog’s Purpose, Scout’s Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, The Stanford Prison Experiment and Night Moves.

The actor has additionally appeared on series including Room 104, Hulu’s Veronica Mars continuation, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Walking Dead, to name a few. He is represented by Paradigm, Atlas Artists, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum.

