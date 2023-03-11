A List Of The BBC Stars Staging A Dramatic Boycott Over Gary Lineker’s Suspension

More than 10 of the BBC’s highest-profile sports stars have staged an unprecedented walkout over the British broadcaster’s decision to suspend Gary Lineker. Below is a list of those who have walked out, with links to tweets explaining their reasons for joining the protest.

Alan Shearer, BBC’s top football pundit and former Newcastle United striker

Ian Wright, former Arsenal player is a Match of the Day regular

Jermaine Jenas, ex-Spurs player is a presenter and pundit

Alex Scott, Football Focus host and former Arsenal player

Mark Chapman, anchors live sports coverage on 5 Live and presents Match of the Day 2

Colin Murray, presents Fighting Talk on BBC Radio 5 Live

Dion Dublin, former Manchester United player and 5 Live regular

Jason Mohammad, presents Final Score for BBC1

Micah Richards, former Manchester City defender and one of the BBC’s top football pundits

Glenn Murray, ex-pro is a Football Focus pundit and 5 Live regular

Kelly Somers, football presenter and journalist

Steve Wilson, one of the BBC’s top football commentators