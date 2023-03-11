Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Kristen Doute Returning To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ In Season 10, Throwing Gas On The Scandal Fire

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Wins Record Short Story Auction ‘I Am Not Alone’, Star Vehicle For Jessica Chastain; Misha Green To Write & Direct Grounded Sci-Fi Terror Tale
Read the full story

A List Of The BBC Stars Staging A Dramatic Boycott Over Gary Lineker’s Suspension

BBC Sport
Alex Scott presents the BBC's Football Focus' Getty

More than 10 of the BBC’s highest-profile sports stars have staged an unprecedented walkout over the British broadcaster’s decision to suspend Gary Lineker. Below is a list of those who have walked out, with links to tweets explaining their reasons for joining the protest.

Alan Shearer, BBC’s top football pundit and former Newcastle United striker

Ian Wright, former Arsenal player is a Match of the Day regular

Jermaine Jenas, ex-Spurs player is a presenter and pundit

Related Story

BBC's 'Match Of The Day' To Air Without Presenters Or Pundits After Gary Lineker's Suspension

Alex ScottFootball Focus host and former Arsenal player

Mark Chapman, anchors live sports coverage on 5 Live and presents Match of the Day 2

Colin Murray, presents Fighting Talk on BBC Radio 5 Live

Dion Dublin, former Manchester United player and 5 Live regular

Jason Mohammad, presents Final Score for BBC1

Micah Richards, former Manchester City defender and one of the BBC’s top football pundits

Glenn Murray, ex-pro is a Football Focus pundit and 5 Live regular

Kelly Somers, football presenter and journalist

Steve Wilson, one of the BBC’s top football commentators

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad