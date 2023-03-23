‘Lingo’s Final Four Episodes Of Season 1 Pushed To 2023-24 Season

Lingo is on the move.

CBS has pushed the final four episodes of the RuPaul Charles-hosted quiz show’s first season to the 2023/24 season.

The show was renewed for a second season last month and those four episodes will now air as part of that run.

Lingo aired on Wednesdays at 9pm and has been replaced by repeats of FBI: Most Wanted, FBI, FBI: International and CSI: Vegas over the next four weeks.

Survivor and True Lies remain part of the Wednesday lineup.

The game sees teams of two contestants face off in fast-paced puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words. At the end of each one-hour episode, the two winning teams will make it through to a final showdown where one will walk away with an additional big cash prize.

The series, which was created by Ralph Andrews, has previously aired three versions in the U.S. The first version premiered in syndication in 1987 and was hosted by Ronald Reagan’s son Michael Reagan. It later was rebooted by Game Show Network from 2002-07 and again in 2011.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Charles will serve as host and exec producer. Lingo comes from Objective Media, the All3Media-owned company that is behind series including TBS’ The Cube.