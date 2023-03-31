‘Lilo & Stitch’: Maia Kealoha To Lead Disney+ Live-Action Take On Hawaii-Set Toon

Maia Kealoha’s film career will hit the ground running. Deadline has confirmed that the newcomer has been cast as Lilo in Lilo & Stitch, Disney+’s live-action version of the Hawaii-set 2002 animated pic.
Kealoha’s casting is reminiscent of another Polyneisa-centric Disney film, 2016’s Moana, in which Hawaii-born then-newcomer Auli’i Cravalho was chosen to voice the lead character from the fictional island of Motunui.
Dean Fleischer Camp — fresh off an Oscar nom for Marcel the Shell with Shoes On — will direct the film, which also stars Zach Galifianakis. It follows the relationship between a lonely girl named Lilo and Stitch, an alien engineered to be a force of destruction.
Chris Kekaniokalani Bright scripted the new film, from a previous draft by Mike Van Waes. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce for Rideback, with Ryan Halprin exec producing for the company.
Lilo & Stitch is the latest live-action update of a Disney toon, following in the pawsteps of The Lion King, 101 Dalmatians, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, Aladdin, Dumbo, Mulan and others. No release date is set.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.