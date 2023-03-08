Janet Jackson Follow-Up & TLC Documentaries, Keyshia Cole Biopic Greenlit At Lifetime

UPDATED: Lifetime announced several projects during A+E Networks’ 2023-24 upfront presentation Wednesday, including a follow-up docu to Janet Jackson, its two-part documentary that scored record ratings for the network, as well as TLC Forever, a simulcast with A+E celebrating the story of the iconic top-selling female group. Additionally, the network has greenlighted a Keyshia Cole biopic, starring Cole as herself and is in development on Merry Liddle Christmas Vacation starring Kelly Rowland, in the next installment of the Liddles for It’s a Wonderful Lifetime.

They join previously announced Real Love, an original movie executive produced by Grammy winner Mary J. Blige inspired by her best-selling song.

Janet Jackson: Family First, a follow-up to Janet Jackson, will chronicle the legendary singer, songwriter, producer, author, actor and philanthropist as she embarks on her 2023 “Together Again” tour, and her collaboration with brother Randy Jackson to reunite the family band after 40 years since their last performance.

The documentary is currently filming and will simulcast on Lifetime and A&E. Banijay’s Workerbee is producing. Ben Hirsch directs. AEC (Associated Entertainment Corporation) are co-producers. Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson are executive producers. Rick Murray is executive producer for Workerbee. Brie Miranda Bryant is executive producer for A&E Network.

TLC

Lifetime and A&E will simulcast the new two-hour documentary TLC Forever on Saturday, June 3 at 8 PM. Executive-produced by Roger Ross Williams (The Apollo) and his production company with producer Geoff Martz, One Story Up, the special documents the revolutionary group that broke boundaries, influenced an entire generation and survived against all odds as T-Boz and Chilli tell their story for the first time in a feature documentary. TLC Forever is directed by Matthew Kay.

Keyshia Cole

Multiple Grammy nominee Keyshia Cole (Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is) will executive produce and make her acting debut, playing herself in Lifetime’s latest musical biopic. Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story will follow Cole’s early days in Oakland honing her musical talents to her rise to a multi-platinum selling recording artist and television personality, to her complicated yet warmhearted relationship with her mother Frankie Lons played by Debbi Morgan (All My Children). Directed by D’Angela Proctor (Line Sisters) and Manu Boyer (Girl in the Basement), the film features a new song recorded by the singer/songwriter titled Forever is a Thing. Ron Fair, Cole’s longtime A&R and music collaborator supervised the music and Grammy Award winner Warryn Campbell composed the original score. Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story premieres Saturday, June 24 at 8p/7c as part of Lifetime’s celebration of Black Music Month.

Lifetime also is in development on the fourth installment of the Merry Liddle Christmas movies franchise, Merry Liddle Christmas Vacation set to premiere as a tentpole movie for 2023’s It’s a Wonderful Lifetime holiday slate. Kelly Rowland returns to executive produce and star as Jacquie, who gave birth to twins in 2021’s Merry Liddle Christmas Baby. This new movie will follow the family as they head on a family vacation for the holidays. Production is set to begin later this year.

Merry Liddle Christmas Vacation is produced by MarVista Entertainment for Lifetime. Kelly Rowland, Larry Grimaldi, Ani Kevork, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew and Loretha Jones will serve as executive producers. The script is written by Andrea Stevens and King Hassan and a search is underway for a director.