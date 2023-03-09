Leslie Maskin Elevated To Partner At Circle Of Confusion

EXCLUSIVE: Two years after joining Circle of Confusion, Leslie Maskin has been named partner at the management and production company. Two of Maskin’s established director clients recently landed high-profile series gigs — Charlotte Brandstrom was named executive producer for Season 2 of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, while Alan Taylor joined Season 2 of HBO’s House of Dragon in the same capacity.

“Leslie has always played an impactful role in the Entertainment business, specifically helping to build and grow careers for writers and directors, and has continued to do that and more since she joined the company just over two years ago”, the Circle partners said in a joint statement. “We are thrilled to have her join as a partner and know her passion, commitment, advocacy and leadership will only continue to enrich Circle, her clients and the industry in a positive way.”

In addition to Brandstrom and Taylor, Maskin represents such top executive producing directors and showrunners as David DiGilio (The Terminal List), Gregg Fienberg (Big Little Lies, Sharp Objects, White House Plumbers), Daniel Minahan (Halston, Fellow Travelers, Game of Thrones), Alik Sakharov (The Witcher, Invasion, Game of Thrones) and Silver Tree (The Flight Attendant, You, Fatal Attraction).

Before joining Circle of Confusion as a manager in January 2021, Maskin spent 27 years at UTA where she was a Partner and Head of the TV Directors Department. Prior to that, she was a VP of Business Affairs at NBC.

Circle, which made its mark in television with AMC’s hit Walking Dead franchise, recently produced Amazon Studios’ Daisy Jones & the Six, based on client Taylor Jenkins Reid’s’ bestselling novel. The breakout series debuted to No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video’s Top 10 list in the U.S. this past week, along with the show’s coinciding debut album Aurora which made it to No. 1 in the U.S. on iTunes.