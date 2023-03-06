Leo Messi Animated Series In The Works With Sony Music Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Leo Messi is getting the animated treatment.

The Argentinean soccer captain has teamed up with Sony Music Entertainment to develop a new animated series after winning the World Cup in Qatar.

The series will depict Messi as a child as he confronts obstacles while traveling throughout a videogame. It is aimed at children and young adolescent audiences.

It will feature original music from Sony Music Entertainment artists and composers.

Messi is widely regarded as one of the best soccer players to ever grace the pitch and Argentina’s win in the final of the 2022 World Cup against France cemented that further, scoring two goals and winning man of the match.

He broke the record for the most appearance in the World Cup with 26 matches played and has scored 98 goals in 172 appearances for his country, in addition to 474 goals in 520 appearances for his former club Barcelona.

Since 2021, Messi has played for Paris Saint-Germain, where he has 18 goals in 46 appearances, and he has also won a record seven Ballon d’Ors, the award for the best player in the world.

The series will be produced in English, Spanish, and several other languages. Sony Music’s Premium Content Division, which is producing in partnership with Leo Messi Management, will oversee the development and distribution of the series. No network or streamer is currently attached.

Sony Music Entertainment is a record label and is also a podcast producer and is behind a number of documentaries including Pearl Jam 20, Oasis Knebworth 20, Springsteen E Street Band and Showtime’s Cypress Hill doc Insane in the Brain, but this marks its first move into animation.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always loved animated series and my kids are big fans of animated characters. Being able to participate in an animation project makes me happy, because it fulfills one of my dreams. I would like to thank Sony Music for joining this project and we hope that everyone will like the result, especially the girls and the boys,” said Messi.

“It is a privilege for Sony Music to collaborate with Lionel Messi on this project to showcase the power and lessons of sports in partnership with the greatest football player of all time and one of the greatest athletes in history,” added Fernando Cabral, EVP, Business Development, Latin-Iberia Regional, Sony Music Entertainment. “We look forward to bringing this heartwarming and humbling series to screens for audiences of all ages around the world.”