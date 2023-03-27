Lena Headey To Star In Kurt Sutter’s Netflix Series ‘The Abandons’

Game of Thrones alumna Lena Headey has been tapped to headline Kurt Sutter’s Western action drama series The Abandons at Netflix.

Created by Sutter, in The Abandons, a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, “justice” is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.

Headey will play Fiona, a strong, devout matriarch who, unable to have her own children, took in four orphans to create her own family. Driven by a higher purpose – and a strong-willed Irish temper – her faith and love for her family trump all.

Sutter serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer via his Sutterink banner. Stephen Surjik executive produces and directs with Otto Bathurst, who serves as prototype director, and Emmy Grinwis.

Five-time Emmy nominee Headey portrayed Cersei Lannister on all eight seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. She wrote and directed 2019 BAFTA-nominated short film The Trap and directed her GoT co-star Maisie Williams in a music video for singer Freya Ridings. Headey recently starred in Netflix action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake and will next be seen in HBO’s upcoming The White House Plumbers.