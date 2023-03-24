Lea Michele Returns To Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’ This Weekend As Son Leaves Hospital

Lea Michele will be back as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl tomorrow after missing shows this week due to an unspecified health issue that required the hospitalization of her two-year-old son.

In an Instagram Story post today, Michele wrote, “Thank you for all your well wishes this past week. We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff. I will be back to the @FunnyGirlBwy stage this weekend.”

On Wednesday, Michele posted on Instagram that she would miss performances this week due to her son’s “scary health issue.”

“I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today,” she wrote. “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.” Julie Benko filled in during Michele’s absence.

Michele and husband Zandy Reich are the parents of two-year-old Ever Leo Reich.