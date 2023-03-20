Laurie Zaks’ Rosewood Television To Adapt Roselle Lim Novels As Part Of New Deal With ITV Studios America

EXCLUSIVE: Laurie Zaks and her Rosewood Television banner are adapting a series of novels from Roselle Lim after striking a development deal with ITV Studios America.

Zaks, who was behind popular ABC drama series Castle, launched her company in 2021. At the time, having spent seven years as Head of Television at Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman’s Mandeville Films, she had a deal with ABC Signature.

She recently struck a deal with the U.S. arm of the British broadcaster and production group, and this marks her first major development project under that new agreement.

Rosewood Television and ITV Studios America will adapt three novels by Lim, a Canadian author of Filipino-Chinese heritage, as series. Books include Natalie Tan’s Book of Luck and Fortune, which was published in 2019; Vanessa Yu’s Magical Paris Tea Shop, which came out in 2020; and Sophie Go’s Lonely Hearts Club, which was published last year.

The books explore the Chinese-American experience through romance, complex family relationships and coming into one’s own, all infused with magic and heart.

Lim will serve as executive producer alongside Zaks through Rosewood Television.

Zaks previously developed series including ABC’s The Fix, The Family and Wicked City as well as Netflix’s Hit & Run.

ITV Studios America is the company’s L.A.-based scripted division and has Apple’s upcoming Michael Douglas-fronted series Franklin.

“Roselle’s books are a complete delight for the heart and for the senses. They are full of romance, magic, humor, and human connection — the perfect antidote for these crazy times. We can’t wait to bring these characters to life,” said Lucienne Papon, EVP Creative Affairs at ITV Studios America.

Lim added, “I’m so honoured and excited to work with Laurie and ITV Studios America. I can’t wait to see the world of Vanessa, Natalie and Sophie on the screen.”

Lim is represented by Jenny Bent at The Bent Agency and UTA. Zaks is represented by UTA and attorney Gregg Gellman.