Laurence Fishburne Developing New Solo Play ‘Like They Do In The Movies’ With Summer Workshop

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Laurence Fishburne will present a workshop of his new solo stage show Like They Do In The Movies this July as part of the New York Stage and Film Summer Season at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Directed by Leonard Foglia (Thurgood, starring Fishburne), Like They Do In The Movies, written and performed by Fishburne, will makes its world premiere with a NYSAF staging on July 28 and 29. The Matrix Trilogy star Fishburne describes the solo show as “the stories and lies people have told me. And that I have told myself.”

Fishburne won a Tony Award in 1992 for his portrayal of Sterling Johnson in the Broadway production of August Wilson’s Two Trains Running.

The 38-year-old NYSAF is considered to be among the preeminent theater incubators in the country. Among the theater works with developmental roots there are Hamilton, Hadestown, Side Man, The Humans, American Idiot, Doubt and Taylor Mac’s A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, among others.

This year’s Summer Season runs from July 14 to August 6, and, in addition to the Fishburne play, will include a new musical workshop of A Wrinkle in Time, with Book by Lauren Yee, Music & Lyrics by Heather Christian and Direction by Lee Sunday Evans. (July 21, July 22 and July 23)

Also scheduled for the season are play readings by Sopan Deb, Beth Henley, Emily Kaczmarek, and Jason Kim as well as dance projects and a July 14 kick-off concert featuring Joe Iconis. For more information, visit NYSAF’s website here.