BBC World News Host Laura Trevelyan Quits Weeks After Apologizing For Her Family’s Slavery Links

BBC World News anchor Laura Trevelyan has announced that she is leaving the BBC after 30 years to play a role in uprooting the legacy of colonialism in the Caribbean.

Trevelyan’s decision comes just weeks after she apologized to the people of Grenada for her family’s links to slavery. “We apologize for the actions of our ancestors in holding your ancestors in slavery,” she said in a letter signed on February 27.

In a tweet today, the presenter of Emmy-winning show BBC World News America said she is leaving to join the “growing movement for reparatory justice for the Caribbean.”

A new chapter is starting for me. After thirty incredible years at the BBC, I’m leaving tomorrow – to join the growing movement for reparatory justice for the Caribbean. Thank you to my beloved colleagues and to our amazing audience. I couldn’t be more grateful to you all. — Laura Trevelyan (@LauraTrevelyan) March 14, 2023

Trevelyan posted an email from Paul Royall, the acting executive editor of the BBC News channel, in which he thanked her for her “outstanding” contribution to the BBC over three decades.

Thank you to ⁦@paulroyall⁩ for this announcement of my departure. All the skills I have honed at the BBC I will take with me into the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/mSVajhTClR — Laura Trevelyan (@LauraTrevelyan) March 14, 2023

She is the latest BBC News presenter to leave as the broadcaster merges its international and domestic news channels. In January, Deadline revealed that seasoned anchors David Eades, Joanna Gosling, and Tim Willcox had taken voluntary redundancy ahead of the news channel changes.

Last month, the BBC told 10 of its most seasoned news anchors that they have lost their presenting roles on channel ahead of its relaunch next month. They include Jane Hill, Martine Croxall, and Ben Brown.