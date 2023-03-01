Laura Linney Comedy ‘The Miracle Club’ Acquired By Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the film The Miracle Club starring Oscar nom Laura Linney, Oscar winners Maggie Smith and Kathy Bates, and Agnes O’Casey. Specifics as to the release plan haven’t been disclosed. But SPC nabbed rights in the U.S., Latin America, and assorted territories in Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe.

In the film helmed by Emmy nom Thaddeus O’Sullivan, there’s just one tantalizing dream for the women of Ballygar, a village in outer Dublin, to taste freedom and escape the gauntlet of domestic life: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes, that place of miracles that is a magnet for millions of visitors every year. With a little benevolent interference from their local priest, close friends Lily (Smith), Eileen (Bates) and Dolly (O’Casey), who are funny, messy, flawed, and vocal, get their ticket to go on the humorous, blissful and exhilarating journey of a lifetime.

The Dublin-shot film produced by Chris Curling, Joshua Maurer and Larry Bass, which is currently in post, marks a reunion for SPC and its leads Linney, Smith and Bates, who respectively starred in their films Jindabyne & Driving Lessons, The Lady in the Van, and Love Liza & Midnight in Paris.

Embankment Films arranged production financing for Curling’s Zephyr Films through Ireland’s BCP and Ingenious Media and brokered the U.S. sale to Sony Pictures Classics, as well as earlier international pre-sales, including UK Lionsgate, Benelux WW Entertainment, Scandinavia Scanbox, Spain A Contracorriente, Australia Transmission, Canada Level, Greece Spentzos, Portugal Lusomundo, S Africa Filmfinity, Israel United, Middle East Frontrow, Poland Forum, Hungary ADS, and Airlines Cinesky. The project reteamed Embankment with SPC following their work on films including Florian Zeller’s The Father and The Son.

“What really enthralled me about the story is how three strong characters confront one another and then, by embracing truth, they understand that the miracle they have all been looking for is right in front of them: in the strength of their friendships and unshakeable togetherness,” said The Miracle Club‘s director, O’Sullivan. “What we have achieved together is to make an emotional movie that is truly joyous, uplifting, and aspirational.”

Sony Pictures Classics added in their statement that “Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, and Laura Linney in peak form, having it out with each other in director Thaddeus O’Sullivan’s moving and humorous journey to Lourdes, promises a rich, rewarding experience for audiences everywhere.”

Among the titles coming up soonest for release by SPC is Benjamin Millepied’s Carmen starring Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal — an adaptation of the musical of the same name, which hits theaters on April 21st.