Stephanie Reddick Pays Tribute To Late Husband Lance Reddick: “Taken From Us Far Too Soon”

Lance Reddick’s widow, Stephanie Reddick, took to social media earlier today to pay tribute both to her late actor husband — who died of natural causes on Friday, aged 60 — and to all those who loved him.

“Lance was taken from us far too soon,” said Stephanie in a message posted to her husband’s Twitter and Instagram accounts. “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”

Stephanie, who had been married to Lance since 2011, then went on to specifically acknowledge fans of the Destiny video games, for which the actor had voiced the role of Awoken Guardian Zavala since 2014. “And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you,” she wrote. “Lance loved you as much as he loved the game.”

Said Stephanie Reddick in closing: “Donations may be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown.”

Among the notables commenting on the tribute post was Oscar winner Halle Berry, who wrote: “My love and prayers are with the family at this very sad time. Lance was one of the most sincere people I’d ever met. Truly one of a kind ! RIP sweet king 👑.”

Known for his role as Continental Hotel concierge Charon in all four John Wick films, as well as the forthcoming Ana de Armas-led spinoff Ballerina, Lance Reddick had been doing press for the Keanu Reeves-led action franchise’s fourth and final main chapter around the time when the stunning news of his passing emerged.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” said Reeves and John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski in a statement obtained yesterday by Deadline. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film [John Wick: Chapter 4] to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Also known for turns on series like The Wire and Fringe, among countless other projects, Reddick also leaves behind projects including 20th’s White Men Can’t Jump reboot for Hulu; a Disney+ series adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which had him playing Zeus; Paramount Global Content Distribution’s new take on The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial for Showtime; and John Ridley’s Shirley Chisholm biopic Shirley for Netflix, which has him starring alongside Regina King.

