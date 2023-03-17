‘John Wick’s Keanu Reeves, Chad Stahelski & Lionsgate Mourn “Consummate Professional” Lance Reddick: “A Joy To Work With”

A week ahead of John Wick: Chapter Four hitting theaters, star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski are mourning the loss of their co-star Lance Reddick, who died today at 60.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” the pair said in a statement. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Lionsgate, the studio behind the action franchise, said in a statement today:

“The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We’re stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world.”

Reddick played Continental Hotel concierge and Wick collaborator Charon in all four John Wick movies and its 2019 video game. His long list of credits also includes series-regular roles on The Wire, Fringe, Bosch and Corporate, along with dozens of TV guest spots and movies including Godzilla vs. Kong, One Night in Miami, Sylvie’s Love, Faith Based and Angel Has Fallen.

