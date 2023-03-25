Lady Gaga Turns Heads In NYC As Harley Quinn In First Look For ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Lady Gaga is seen on the set of 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

It’s no joke – Lady Gaga was spotted on Saturday in New York City for a first look at her as Harley Quinn in the upcoming film sequel, Joker: Folie Deux.

Gaga was being filmed at the New York County Supreme Court in downtown Manhattan, surrounded by police. The crowd scene saw extras carrying picket signs imploring, “Free Joker.”

The Gaga version of Harley Quinn sported a bright red blazer with a top in the traditional Quinn black-and-white diamonds. This was accompanied by a black leather skirt and black stockings with diamond shapes.

Todd Phillips is directing this sequel to The Joker, which is scheduled for October 2024. Joaquin Phoenix returns as The Joker, with Zazie Beetz also back as Sophie Dumond.

Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener have undisclosed roles.