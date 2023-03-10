Kristin Bjorklund Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘Family Feud’ Producer Was 67

Kristin Bjorklund, a longtime member of the Family Feud game show producing team, died in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 5 of sepsis after undergoing a kidney transplant. She was 67.

Here death was announced by her friend Diane Hamilton.

Starting as a production assistant when Richard Dawson hosted, Bjorklund had risen to co-executive producer by the Steve Harvey era. She also worked on the show when Ray Combs and Louie Anderson hosted.

Born in Mineola, New York on July 8, 1955, Bjorklund began her career at game show producer Goodson-Todman Productions after graduating from Dartmouth. She started working for Family Feud in 1982, first as a production assistant for the main show and its spinoff All-Star Family Feud, and then from 1988-94 as associate producer for Family Feud.

Bjorklund was a co-executive producer of Family Feud from 2003 to 2023 and Celebrity Family Feud from 2015 to 2020. She shared a Daytime Emmy Award in 2019 when Feud was named Outstanding Game Show.

Survivors include nephew Erik Bjorklund and niece Annika Bjorklund.