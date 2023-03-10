Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Piers Morgan Rages At “Pathetically Spineless” BBC Decision To Suspend Gary Lineker

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Warner Bros Pictures Names Michele Imperato Stabile President of Worldwide Physical Production
Read the full story

Kristin Bjorklund Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘Family Feud’ Producer Was 67

Kristin Bjorklund obituary
Kristin Bjorklund

Kristin Bjorklund, a longtime member of the Family Feud game show producing team, died in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 5 of sepsis after undergoing a kidney transplant. She was 67.

Here death was announced by her friend Diane Hamilton.

Starting as a production assistant when Richard Dawson hosted, Bjorklund had risen to co-executive producer by the Steve Harvey era. She also worked on the show when Ray Combs and Louie Anderson hosted.

Born in Mineola, New York on July 8, 1955, Bjorklund began her career at game show producer Goodson-Todman Productions after graduating from Dartmouth. She started working for Family Feud in 1982, first as a production assistant for the main show and its spinoff All-Star Family Feud, and then from 1988-94 as associate producer for Family Feud.

Bjorklund was a co-executive producer of Family Feud from 2003 to 2023 and Celebrity Family Feud from 2015 to 2020. She shared a Daytime Emmy Award in 2019 when Feud was named Outstanding Game Show.

Survivors include nephew Erik Bjorklund and niece Annika Bjorklund.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad