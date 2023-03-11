Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date At Netflix

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Kristen Doute Returning To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ In Season 10, Throwing Gas On The Scandal Fire

By Bruce Haring, Armando Tinoco

Kristen Doute Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

At long-running reality series Vanderpump Rules, the motto is apparenty, “No scandal left behind.”

Bravo announced today that Kristen Doute, who was fired by the series in 2020 over a racist prank against former costar Faith Stowers, will be coming back in Season 10. Her return comes as the show is already struggling with “Scandoval,” a love triangle involving cast members.

The new season of the series had just started airing less than a month ago when it was reported that cast member Tom Sandoval was cheating on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with recently single costar Raquel Leviss. The romantic entanglement has heated up on social media and the Bravo boards, creating “Scandoval.”

All of this is happening as Season 10 of the series has started production, with the story unfolding on camera.

For the uninitiated, Vanderpump Rules is a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, featuring Lisa Vanderpump in her job as coowner and boss of West Hollywood restaurant SUR.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad