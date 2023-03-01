Korean Lifestyle Series ‘Get It Beauty’ To Get U.S. Makeover By Scott Sternberg Productions And ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Firm CJ ENM

Scott Sternberg Productions and CJ ENM are teaming to bring Korean lifestyle format Get It Beauty to the U.S.

In Korea, it has run for 18 seasons and proven to be a key show for beauty trends and tips. Hosted by three beauty icons, the show invites beauty and body specialists, including physical trainers, hairdressers and make-up artists, into the studio to demonstrate their expertise to a live studio audience who actively participate in the tutorials.

It success has helped several brands reach the top of their industries through popular segments and interviews with celebrities, and the producers behind expect that same kind of popularity and influence in the States.

Related Story Fifth Season COO Tim Robinson Exits 'Severance' Maker After Four Years

“When I saw Get It Beauty I was immediately drawn to it because of its unique format, huge audience and unprecedented longevity,” said Sternberg, whose credits include On the Case with Paula Zahn and iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas, “In addition, its production value and talent participation proves its potential value here in the U.S.

“A lifestyle show like this ticks a lot of boxes, as we see more and more celebrities align themselves with beauty brands. Get It Beauty is inspirational, aspirational, transactional, and interactive. We look forward to successfully working with our partner, CJ ENM, on a U.S. launch.”

Seo Jang-ho SVP of CJ ENM Content Business added: “Get It Beauty is more than just a TV show. It is CJ ENM’s iconic lifestyle program that has led the K-beauty trend and brought about synergy with numerous brands. Coupled with Scott’s insight about the U.S. market, Korea’s beauty infrastructure and CJ ENM’s production experience, we expect the show to take place as a beauty trend leader in the United States.”

CJ is the owner of Fifth Season and the studio behind Parasite. On the unscripted TV side, it is known for the wide-selling I Can See Your Voice.