M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock At The Cabin’ Unveils Peacock Premiere Date

Peacock has set its premiere date for the Uni horror-thriller Knock at the Cabin, marking the 15th feature effort from iconic genre filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. The film based on Paul Tremblay’s 2018 book The Cabin at the End of the World will stream exclusively on the platform beginning March 24th.

Unseating Avatar: The Way of Water as the #1 film at the domestic box office upon its February 3rd debut and going on to gross over $54M worldwide, Shyamalan’s latest watches as a young girl (Kristen Cui) and her parents (Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge), vacationing at a remote cabin, are taken hostage by four armed strangers (Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rupert Grint and Abby Quinn), who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse.

Shyamalan directed his from his own script written with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman, also producing the pic alongside Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan. Exec producers included Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Ashley Fox.

Knock at the Cabin‘s writer-director entered into a multi-year first-look directing and producing agreement with Warner Bros Pictures Group in mid February, as we were first to tell you, setting a project called Trap poised for theatrical release on August 2, 2024 as his next feature. The filmmaker will also soon produce New Line’s thriller The Watchers, mark the directorial debut of his daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, as we were first to report. The film based on the same-name novel by A.M. Shine bows in theaters on June 7, 2024.

Knock at the Cabin will also be available for digital purchase beginning on March 24th, coming to Blu-ray and DVD on May 9th.