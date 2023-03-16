Kit Connor Horror ‘One Of Us’ Adds ‘Shetland’ Star Douglas Henshall & ‘Resident Evil’ Actress Sienna Guillory

EXCLUSIVE: Douglas Henshall (Shetland) and Sienna Guillory (Resident Evil franchise) are taking on key roles in mystery horror One Of Us, alongside Kit Conor (Heartstopper), Callum Woodhouse (The Durrells), Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess), Siobhan Fallon-Hogan (Rushed) and Ian Beattie (Game Of Thrones).

Also joining the production, which will get underway later this month in Northern Ireland, are Beccy Henderson (Derry Girls), Helena Breen (Hunger) and David Horovitch (House Of The Dragon).

In the allegorical film, members of a family begin dying one by one at a funeral, while Youngest (Connor) searches for the stranger in their midst.

The project heralds from the Jung School and Northern Ireland Screen and marks the debut of writer-director Stefan van de Graaff. Raquel Baldwin is producing, with Robert Machoian co-producing and van de Graff executive-producing.

Bianca Cline is rounding out the team as Director of Photography. Cline recently worked on feature Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, which is Oscar nominated this season for Best Animation.

The Jung School, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is described to us as “a collective of artists who rely on symbology, allegory, myth, metaphor, and primordial images to make their art with the purpose of healing wounds in the collective unconscious”. One Of Us is their first film production. Baldwin and van de Graaff are members of the group.

Henshall is best known for his role as DI Jimmy Perez in long-running UK TV series Shetland. Guillory is best known for playing Jill Valentine in the Resident Evil franchise and for roles in Eragon and Love Actually. She will next be seen in The Meg 2: The Trench.

Henshall is repped by The Artists Partnership and LINK Entertainment. Guillory is repped by Independent Talent Group and LINK Entertainment. Henderson is repped by A & J Artists. Breen is repped by Nova Artists. Horovitch is repped by Conway van Gelder Grant.