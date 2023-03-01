KISS Sets Madison Square Garden For Final Shows Ever

The ever-touring rock band KISS announced today that the road will end where it began: New York City. The iconic rockers, including original members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, will play their final show ever this December at Madison Square Garden.

In a joint statement, the band said, “KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started.”

The final two shows, both at MSG, will take place on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 of this year.

Related Story Billy Joel Postpones Madison Square Garden Show, Cites Lingering Viral Infection

The band’s decision to call it quits has long been expected – the name of their current and final tour is The End of the Road Tour – but there had been some question on whether performances would spill over into 2024.

Produced by Live Nation, the final show dates will kick off in October in Austin, Texas, and culminate in what Live Nation is calling “a massive show” at MSG.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 6.

The band’s current line-up includes Simmons, Stanley, Eric Singer on drums and Tommy Thayer on guitar. The band was founded in New York City in 1973, with the line-up of Simmons, Stanley, guitarist Ace Frehley (who last played with the band in 2002) and drummer Peter Criss (who left in 2003.

The complete tour itinerary can be found at the band’s website.