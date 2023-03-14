‘My King Charles’ Doc Picked Up Around The World; Vivendi Sells Publishing Unit; Gravitas Ventures Buys ‘The Reaper Man’ – Global Briefs

‘My King Charles’ Doc Picked Up Around The World

The My King Charles tell-all documentary has picked up 14 global co-production partners. Blink Films’ doc, which features numerous interviews with those who knew now-King Charles III personally including former girlfriends, close school-friends and relatives, has picked up partners including Channel Nine Australia, TVNZ, RTL Deutschland and TV2 Denmark, while the documentary will also stream on an unannounced U.S. streaming platform. Distributor Silverlining struck the deals for My King Charles, which is being produced as both one hour and two hour versions. “My King Charles is the first and only profile of Charles told by those close to him, with many of the contributors talking for the first time – from those who shared a classroom to girlfriends, and from lifelong friends and relatives to longstanding personal staff,” said Bethan Corney, the founder and MD of Silverlining. “Together they paint a uniquely intimate picture of the real man behind the crown, and I’m delighted it’s proving such a hit with buyers.”

Vivendi Moves To Sell Publishing Unit

French media giant Vivendi has received several offers for its publishing division Editis and is now entering exclusive discussions with International Media Invest, a subsidiary of Daniel Kretinsky’s Czech Media Invest. The deal, which would be for 100% of Editis, would need European Commission approval. According to Reuters, the sale is part of Vivendi owner Vincent Bollore’s plan to overcome regulatory obstacles in the way of its deal for French media and publisher Lagardère, which in 2020 sold its TV and film production arm Lagardère Studios to Mediawan.

Gravitas Ventures Buys Horror Feature ‘The Reaper Man’

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired horror feature The Reaper Man. The film is from Tennessee-based filmmaker Jason Lockridge, the director of Succuba and Down Bad: Life In The Hood. The Reaper Man follow the story of a grieving wife, who summons a dark spirit with an insatiable desire for revenge. Written and directed by Lockridge, it stars Jessica Jai Johnson (The Stix), K.J. Baker (Nashville), Kenon Walker (100 Lives) and Jeff Halton (Hongo). The horror feature will be available April 18 on digital platforms.