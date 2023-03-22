‘Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins’ Renewed For Season 2 At Oxygen

EXCLUSIVE: Faith Jenkins will be diving deeper into the deadly side of romance. Her true crime docuseries Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins has been renewed for Season 2 at Oxygen.

The 13-episode second season, produced by Texas Crew Productions and Faith Jenkins, will premiere this spring, the network announced Wednesday. A specific date has not been revealed.

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins explores the twisted tales of intimate relationships that had a passionate and promising beginning only to devolve into a mysterious and murderous ending. Faith Jenkins’ unique perspective as a former criminal prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, her work with couples whose marriages were on the brink of disaster and her writing on relationship red flags put her in a remarkable position to provide commentary on relationships gone terribly wrong.

During its premiere season, the series averaged nearly 7M total viewers and was the No. 1 cable original in live+seven-day ratings in its timeslot among both total viewers as well as women age 18-49.

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins is produced by Texas Crew Productions and Faith in Justice Productions. David Karabinas, Russell Heldt and Brad Bernstein serve as executive producers for Texas Crew, and Faith Jenkins serves as executive producer for Faith in Justice.