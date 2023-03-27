Kevin J. Nelson Newest Film ‘Phels High’ Starring Omari Hardwick Gets Theatrical Release Date

1804 Films announced today its release of film, Phels High. The film is written by Kevin J. Nelson and serves as his directorial debut.

Nelson states, “One of the most exciting aspects of this project is the coming together of true events inspired by you and your friends.” “I am excited to be involved in a movie that will move audiences everywhere”. Phels High is slated for release on June 23, 2023.

The film is about a bond between four friends gets destroyed when one of the boys who gets bullied, takes matters into his own hands by taking the life of the kid that bullied him. The school’s peace is shattered by gunfire and the boys end up barricaded, trying to devise a plan. Beef (the shooter) figures he may have a chance of having a future if he takes the life of his best friend to come out on top of his messed up situation. He plots to look like a hero instead of the villain that he is, but his plan falls short and an innocent life is taken due to his choices.

Omari Hardwick (Power) is set to play Principal Floyd, head administrator of Phels High and is also the father to Caesar Floyd, one of the four children trapped inside with the gunman. Elise Neal (The Black Hamptons) is set to play Sergeant Tina Lloyd, ex-wife of Principal Floyd and mother of Caesar Floyd. TJ Atoms (Wu-Tang Clan: American Saga) is slated for the lead role of Beef; the bullied student who pulls the trigger. Marc John Jefferies (Get Rich Or Die Trying), Allen Maldonado (The Wonder Years), and Michael Hyatt (Snowfall) have also joined the cast.

Producers include Michael Arcell and Kevin J. Nelson, with Janelle Coleman, and Rovelt Laforet serving as Executive Producers.