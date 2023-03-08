Kevin Costner, Bradley Cooper, Morgan Freeman, Michael Imperioli & Dan Aykroyd Line Up Docs For The History Channel

The History Channel has unveiled its latest programming slate, featuring documentaries from top talent including Kevin Costner and Bradley Cooper.

The network has ordered five new projects as part of an initiative to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

These include Kevin Costner’s The West, FDR from Cooper, Black Patriots: The 761st Battalion from Freeman, Five Families from Imperioli and The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd.

It comes as parent company A+E Networks is hosting its annual Upfronts event to advertisers. These projects join a slew of series at Lifetime and A&E.

Kevin Costner’s The West (w/t) is an eight-part series hosted by the Yellowstone star. It will explore the American frontier from the literal trailblazers to the law enforcers and the bloody battles for both land and freedom as well as explore how the stories of The West continue to impact the nation today.

Costner, who is currently in somewhat of a standoff with Paramount and Taylor Sheridan over his Yellowstone future, exec produces with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. RadicalMedia produces in association with Territory Pictures, Pastimes Productions and Six West Media.

Costner, Rod Lake and Howard Kaplan serve as executive producers for Territory Pictures. Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick serve as executive producers for RadicalMedia. Goodwin and Beth Laski serve as executive producers for Pastimes Productions.

FDR, which comes from Goodwin and Bradley Cooper, is a Presidential miniseries that explores the life of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. It unpacks ow his own fight with polio prepared him for the challenges of leading the United States through the Great Depression and World War II.

Based on Goodwin’s Leadership: In Turbulent Times, the series will premiere on Memorial Day air across three consecutive nights beginning May 29.

Produced by RadicalMedia, in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment, Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Meredith Bennett, Liz Bull and Malcolm Venville serve as executive producers for RadicalMedia. Richard Foster and Chet Fenster serve as executive producers for GroupM Motion Entertainment. Alex Browne is showrunner and Malcolm Venville is directing the series. Doris Kearns Goodwin and Beth Laski serve as executive producers for Pastimes Productions. Bradley Cooper and Kristen Barnett serve as executive producers for Lea Pictures. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Jennifer Wagman are executive producers for The History Channel.

Black Patriots: The 761st Battalion (w/t) is a two-hour documentary featuring Morgan Freeman.

The doc will tell the true story of the 761st Tank Battalion, the first Black tank unit to serve in combat during WWII, and explore in-depth the two major battles they faced – the expansion of Nazism in Europe and racism, oppression, and inequality at home.

It comes from Freeman and Lori McCreary’s production company, Revelations Entertainment, in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment.

It is directed by Phil Bertelsen, who will serve as executive producer along with James Younger, Lori McCreary and Kelly Mendelsohn for Revelations Entertainment. Richard Foster and Chet Fenster serve as executive producers for GroupM Motion Entertainment. Eli Lehrer and Jennifer Wagman serve as executive producers for The History Channel.

Five Families comes from The Sopranos and The White Lotus star Michael Imperioli, who will narrate and exec produce the three-part series. It comes from Propagate and Barnicle Brothers and will explore the dramatic rise, collapse, and resurgence of the American Mafia including how the five crime families, the Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese, and Lucchese ruled New York and built the Mob into an underworld criminal empire. It is based on Selwyn Raab’s book Five Families: The Rise, Decline and Resurgence of America’s Most Powerful Mafia Empires.

Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Chelsea Friedland serve as executive producers for Propagate. Nick Barnicle and Colin Barnicle serve as executive producers for Barnicle Brothers. Michael Imperioli is executive producer. Mary E. Donahue and Zachary Behr are executive producer for The History Channel.

Finally, The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd (w/t) is hosted by the former SNL star.

The ten-part series will explore fantastic people, creatures, strange places and outlandish inventions such as a 440-pound Syrian bear turned military soldier to a man who survived being shot through the head with a 43-inch iron bar.

It is produced by Six West Media. Steve Ascher, Matt Pearl and Kristy Sabat serve as executive producers for Six West Media. Dan Aykroyd is also an executive producer. Brooke Townsend, Mike Stiller, and Mary E. Donahue serve as executive producers for The History Channel.

“Our goal within this media evolution is to meet audiences wherever and however they consume content, by working with great worldwide storytellers to develop and execute their vision,” said Paul Buccieri, President & Chairman, A+E Networks Group. “Over the last four years, we have been on a journey to expand our production capabilities in both scripted and factual, and we’ve established key relationships in the talent management space as well as continued creating compelling content across our brands to further meet the needs of our valued partners and viewers.”