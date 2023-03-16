French Actor Kev Adams Signs With Artist International Group

EXCLUSIVE: Artist International Group has signed French actor Kev Adams whose work spans acting, screenwriting and producing.

Adams can most recently be seen in his original comedy Maison De Retraite (Retirement Home), where he plays a young convict forced to work in a retirement home after being sentenced to community service. Directed by Thomas Gilou and co-starring Gérard Depardieu, Adams also co-wrote and produced the comedy, which was among the top grossing French-language films of 2022 with over 2 million tickets sold. A sequel is currently underway.

Adams is also coming off his Netflix stand-up special, Kev Adams: The Real Me, and the original comedy feature Happy Nous Year (Stuck With You), also for Netflix.

Other notable credits include starring as Aladdin in both installments of his hit franchise: The New Adventures of Aladdin and Aladdin 2, which together grossed $55M.

Kev then made his English-language debut alongside Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon in Susanna Fogel’s The Spy Who Dumped Me.

With a following of over 20 million across his socials, Adams splits his time between Paris and Los Angeles. He will continue being represented by Reg Tigerman and his agent Alexandra Schamis at AS Talents.

Founded by David Unger, Artist International Group’s clients include Best Actress Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors), Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire), Gong Li (Mulan), Rafael Cebrian (Acapulco), Fan Bingbing (The 355), Rossy de Palma (Parallel Mothers); and such writer-directors as Amanda Sthers (Madame), Ludovic Bernard (Lupin), Tony Kaye (American History X), Vadim Perelman (House of Sand and Fog) among others.