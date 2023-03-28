Keanu Reeves “Stripped” ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Out Of Dialogue That He Only Says 380 Words In Nearly Three Hours Of The Film

Keanu Reeves reprised his role of John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4 but don’t expect the star to say a lot. A report from The Wall Street Journal counted all the words Wick uttered throughout the film and he seemingly didn’t have a lot to say, but there was a whole lot to see.

The fourth installment of the John Wick saga clocks in at 169 minutes and Reeves says only 380 words throughout the film directed by Chad Stahelski. Almost a third of Wick’s dialogue consists of just one word like, “Yeah.”

“In the first installment, clocking in at 101 minutes, Mr. Reeves said a total of 484 words,” WSJ reported. “With a run time of 169 minutes, the fourth movie pushes three hours but features just 380 words by Wick. About 10% of them are featured in the movie’s trailer, which makes the hero seem almost chatty; Wick says more in that 2.5 minute clip than he does in the first 25 minutes of the movie itself.”

Stahelski revealed that Wick doesn’t have a lot of dialogue because “Mr. Reeves stripped out roughly half the dialogue written for his character in the initial script.”

The longest line of dialogue that Reeves has is in a scene with co-star Hiroyuki Sanada, who plays Shimazu Koji where Wick says, “You and I left a good life behind a long time ago, my friend.”

Despite the lack of dialogue, audiences are responding well to John Wick: Chapter 4 at the box office. The film opened to a franchise record of $73.5M with a global debut of $137.5M.