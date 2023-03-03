Ke Huy Quan Lost Health Insurance After Filming ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All At Once actor Ke Huy Quan is used to the long periods of inactivity in a performer’s life, but the former Goonies child star found himself in a particularly thorny stretch after filming the movie that would mark a major resurgence in his career.

Appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden last night, Quan said his lack of employment – in part, at least, because of the Covid shutdown – resulted in the loss of health insurance after he couldn’t find work in 2021.

Filming on Everything Everywhere began in 2020 but was interrupted for eight months due to the pandemic shutdown. Quan told Corden that during the shutdown he auditioned for various roles with self-tapes, but “couldn’t get a single job.”

“I was so nervous,” the actor said. “I was about to lose my health insurance. So I called my agent and I said, ‘Can you please get me anything? It doesn’t matter, I just need one job to make the minimum requirement so I can qualify for health insurance the following year.’ And I could not get one single job. Sure enough, 2021 came and went, and I lost my health insurance.”

Feeling dejected, Quan phoned his Everything Everywhere producer and asked, “Can you please tell me one thing? Am I good in the movie?”

“‘Ke, Just be patient,'” Quan said the producer responded. “‘You just wait.'”

“The movie came out in March of last year,” Quan said, “and my life has changed.” Quan recently became the SAG Awards’ first Asian winner in the Best Supporting Actor Film category. In the Oscar’s Best Supporting Actor category, Quan will compete with Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan (both of The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), and Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans).

Watch Quan’s Late Late Show appearance above.