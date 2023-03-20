Kate McKinnon To Star In Searchlight And Andrew Stanton’s ‘In The Blink Of An Eye’

EXCLUSIVE: Following the end of her Saturday Night Live tenure, Kate McKinnon continues to build out that feature slate and sources tell Deadline the Emmy-winner is now set to star in Searchlight’s In The Blink of An Eye. Oscar-winner Andrew Stanton is directing with Colby Day penning the script. Jared Ian Goldman is producing with Day exec producing.

The film follows three storylines, spanning thousands of years, intersect and reflect on hope, connection and the circle of life. SVP f Production Taylor Friedman and Creative Executive Apolline Berty are overseeing for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen.

McKinnon is coming off one of the more historic runs on Saturday Night Live, which recently ended at the end of last season but not before she took home multiple Emmy’s for her scene-stealing work. Since then she has gotten busy on the film front starting with the highly-anticipated Barbie pic bowing this summer and also stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

She was also recently seen in the Oscar-nominated Bombshell opposite Charlize Theron and lent her voice to DC League of Super-Pets.

Best known for his work on the Oscar-winning animated pic Wall-E, Stanton has been working the TV scene in a big way recently working on such hit shows as Better Call Saul and Stranger Things. Day also has a big year a head of him that includes the highly-anticipated Netflix pic Spaceman starring Adam Sandler.

McKinnon is repped by CAA, Artists First and Hansen Jacobson, Stanton is repped by UTA and Day is repped by Grandview and UTA.